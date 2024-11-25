Counder Conference 2025, set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa from January 29 to 31 2025, is poised to be a landmark event for Africa’s investment landscape, bringing together top global and African investors & capital allocators/industry leaders.
Designed for a trusted audience of just 500 high-profile attendees, this gathering offers a unique platform to discuss Africa’s immense growth potential and foster impactful collaborations. This year’s theme, “Investing in Africa & Beyond,” underscores the opportunities at Counder Conference to explore Africa’s dynamic growth opportunities – and look beyond in a global technology outlook.
Iconic Venues to Inspire Connection
Counder Conference 2025 has selected Cape Town’s most prestigious venues to create a collaborative and inspiring atmosphere. Each of them highlights different aspects of the world-class environment Cape Town offers, from sea to mountains and from art to cuisine.
• Opening Reception – Official Residence of the German Consul in Cape Town: The conference will be kicked off at this private, exclusive venue in Bishopscourt, offering a refined environment for thought-provoking dialogue.
• Main Conference Day – Norval Foundation: The main panels and program will happen at the renowned Norval Foundation, a cultural landmark celebrated for its contemporary African art and serene gardens. This elegant venue sets the tone for the conference, blending sophistication with inspiration.
• Closing Day – The Lawns: The final day will be hosted at The Lawns, a picturesque venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. This relaxed and scenic setting will be perfect for consolidating connections and reflecting on the conference insights. It will also be the base for interactive activities, like a conference hike.
High-Profile Attendees Shaping The Future
Counder Conference 2025 will host an exceptional lineup of global and African leaders, including representatives from family offices, funds, and investors. A small selection of confirmed attendees include the following.
International investors from an entrepreneurial background, like:
• Shola Akinlade, Co-founder and CEO of Paystack, a fintech pioneer building scalable solutions for Africa’s digital economy. Paystack was sold to Stripe for USD 200m in 2020.
• Fedor Holz, World Series of Poker Champion, CEO of Pokercode, with poker career earnings of USD 35m, now applying his strategic expertise to leadership and innovation as an investor.
International family offices and businesses like Ringier, Schauenburg, Elleke, Schwarz, Vogel and others.
Pan-African investment leaders from various backgrounds like:
• Olumide Soyombo, Co-founder of Bluechip Technologies and one of Africa’s leading angel investors, driving tech innovation across the continent.
• Aguil Deng, Corporate Philanthropy leader at Bloomberg LP, dedicated to driving impactful social change and advancing economic opportunities globally.
South Africa-based investors, like:
• Tom Boardman, Non-Executive Director at African Rainbow Capital, TymeBank, and Ubuntu-Botho Investments, and former CEO of Nedbank Group Limited, a leader in sustainable business practices and philanthropy.
• Dr. Michael Jordaan, CEO of Montegray Capital and former CEO of FNB, recognized for his transformative leadership in banking and disruptive tech investments across Africa.
Business veterans/capital allocators like:
• Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart & Aspen Pharma, with extensive experience in corporate leadership, strategic investments, and driving South Africa’s industrial growth.
• Eric Idiahi, CEO of Evercorp Industries, a platform for energy, beverages and financial services companies out of Nigeria.
As well as the partners of international funds like Novastar Ventures, Norrsken22, TLCom, Grey Heron Venture Partners, E4E, 4Di Capital, w3 fund & CVVC.
The conference’s Host Partner is Carlsquare and Lead Media Partner is CNBC Africa.
This exceptional roster represents just a fraction of the visionary leaders and investors shaping the conversation at Counder Conference 2025.
A Global Platform for Transformative Collaboration
Counder Conference 2025 is more than an event—it’s a trusted and unique platform for sparking ideas and forging partnerships that will shape the future of investment in Africa & beyond. With a focus on high-growth sectors, technology innovation and sustainability the conference creates a trusted space for building connections and driving impactful action.
How to Participate
Whether you’re an investor, fund manager, or industry leader, Counder Conference 2025 offers unparalleled networking opportunities and exclusive insights.
For more details on attendance and partnership opportunities, visit: www.counder.com/conference
Counder Conference 2025: Because real change happens face-to-face and in trusted environments.