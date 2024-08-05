Led by a drop of 11% in bitcoin in the past 24 hours and a 21% plunge in ether, the overall value of cryptocurrencies sank by about $270 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

The selloff in the crypto market coincided with a broader slide in equities in Asia-Pacific markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped as much as 7%, extending losses that began last week, after the Bank of Japan announced it would hike its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 16 years.