Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, had summoned oil regulators, the head of the state-owned NNPC, the finance minister, and Aliko Dangote to a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The purpose was to review a policy requiring NNPC to sell crude oil to the Dangote refinery in local naira currency in an effort to ease foreign exchange pressure and help the mega refinery secure enough crude to meet its 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity.