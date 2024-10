Share

David Makhura reflects on the Government of National Unity

In the first week of June the Africa National Congress announced it was establishing a Government of National Unity after losing its majority for the first time since the dawn of democracy. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa is joined by the Head of ANC Political Education, David Makhura to reflect on the progress to date.

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 12:36:12 GMT