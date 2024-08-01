Debswana, equally owned by the government of Botswana and Anglo American Plc’s De Beers, sells 75% of its output to De Beers with the balance taken up by state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC).

Botswana and De Beers in June last year agreed a new ten-year diamond sales deal, which will see ODC’s share of Debswana output rise to 30% before gaining gradually to 50% by the end of the new contract, as the country seeks to get more revenues from its resources.