DMO conducts ₦149.6bn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 150 billion-naira T-bills auction keeping the market calm. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say improved demand is observed on the March 2027 bond. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movement.
Fri, 12 Apr 2024 14:07:39 GMT
