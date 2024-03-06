Share
DMO conducts ₦337.89bn T-Bills auction
About 337 billion naira will be offered across maturities in today’s treasury bills auction. Traders at Access bank expect a quiet trading session today as attention shifts to the auction. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 06 Mar 2024 11:59:35 GMT
