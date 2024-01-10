Share
DMO conducts ₦56.5bn T-bills auction
Its the first Primary Market Auction of the year in Nigeria and T-bills investors have their attention fixed on the 56.5-billion-naira auction today. Traders at Access Bank expect market activities to remain subdued as investors adopt a wait-and-see approach. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 12:02:38 GMT
