Share
DMO to conduct ₦161.3bn T-bills auction
Traders at Access bank expect minimal bond repricing across the bond curve due to the CBN's 200 basis point Monetary Policy Rate hike. Meanwhile, Investors have their attention fixed on today’s 161.3 billion naira T-bills auction. Anuoluwapo Obipehin, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 12:00:37 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.