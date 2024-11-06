After losing his reelection bid to President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump, the 45th president, will now become the 47th.

Trump’s victory marks a series of historic firsts. At 78, he is the oldest person ever to win a U.S. presidential election. He will be the first president in 132 years — since Grover Cleveland — to serve two nonconsecutive terms in office. And he emerged victorious from what is likely the most expensive presidential race in history.