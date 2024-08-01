In focus, the Czech crown lost 0.3% against the euro ahead of an expected 25 basis point (bps) rate reduction from the country’s central bank, slowing the pace of easing after four 50 bps cuts.

“We expect a hawkish outcome from today’s meeting … CZK has moved back above 25.400 EUR/CZK under the pressure of aggressive dovish pricing in recent days,” said Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA forex and fixed income strategist at ING.