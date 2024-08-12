Zambian Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced a temporary border closure on Saturday after a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer led to demonstrations by Congolese transporters in the town of Kasumbalesa on the Zambian border.

“Talks between the Congolese and Zambian governments have started since this Sunday via videoconference to lead to the rapid reopening of the borders,” the Congolese trade ministry said in a statement.