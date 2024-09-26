Dutch neobank Bunq goes on hiring spree, targeting digital nomads, as other fintechs slash jobs
While most fintechs are cutting jobs amid decreased consumer confidence and higher interest rates, Dutch fintech Bunq is on a hiring spree — why is this company bucking the trend? CNBC’s Ryan Browne delves into Bunq’s bold hiring strategy and ambitious plans for global growth. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 26 Sep 2024 10:01:00 GMT