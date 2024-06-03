Markets
EdTech Monday: Designing Edtech for Refugees and Displaced People

Africa is home to some of the largest displaced populations due to past and on-going civil conflicts. In addition, most of those who lack access to digital learning skills within refugee communities are girls and women. What can be done to close the digital divide? Can such skills be extended to the host communities? The June EdTech Mondays Africa will interrogate the above situations and try to understand the existing ecosystem of designing EdTech with such users in mind without universalizing the “refugee community” experience. The key question is: Can EdTech designers realistically achieve that given the general imperative to design for a ‘universal’ reach?
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 12:16:13 GMT

