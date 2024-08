Share

EdTech Monday: Education technology for resilient and inclusive learning in Africa

There's a lot of gaps in education in Africa in terms of connectivity and infrastructure. Reaching people with technology is riddled with challenges from accessibility to policy and the lack of strategies. This episode of EdTech Mondays will bring key conversations from the inaugural EdTech Conference that shines the light on solutions to Africa's edtech challenges.

Wed, 07 Aug 2024 07:39:35 GMT