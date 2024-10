Share

EdTech Monday: Role of policy in advancing EdTech in Africa

Despite increased investment in EdTech in Africa, learning and outcomes have yet to change considerably in some countries. On this edition of EdTech Mondays we ask, for a continent with a deficit of close to 15 million teachers and about 108 million out of school youth, what is the role of policy in advancing education technology in Africa?

Mon, 07 Oct 2024 18:00:23 GMT