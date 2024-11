Share

EdTech Monday: The Impact of Social Media on Education and Learning

Social Media has become an integral part of the educational landscape. It has transformed the way students learn, access information, and interact with their peers and teachers. In this episode of EdTech Mondays Africa explores the impact of social media in education. Can educators make use of social media? What are the benefits? What are the pitfalls?

Mon, 04 Nov 2024 13:48:00 GMT