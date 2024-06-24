Share
Equities: Bears hold sway
The bears continue to hold sway in the Nigerian equities market as profit taking activity continue. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission released the framework for the banking sector recapitalization exercise. Ekene Oyeka, a Securities dealer at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa to review the trading day and activities shaping investor sentiments.
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 14:33:26 GMT
