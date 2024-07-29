The birr’s value against the U.S. dollar slumped by 30% to 74.73 per dollar, the country’s biggest lender, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia said. The currency had been trading at 57.48 birr to the dollar on Friday.

The Horn of Africa nation, which has been struggling with soaring inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, became the third economy on the continent in as many years to default on its government debt last December.