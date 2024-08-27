Investors continued to weigh geopolitical risks after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, raising fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The uncertainty sent oil prices higher on Monday. On Tuesday prices eased slightly, with Brent crude futures dipping by 0.15% to $81.31 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declining by 0.31% to $77.18 a barrel at 8:51 a.m. London time.