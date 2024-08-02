The regional Stoxx 600 index was down 1.43% at 9:34 a.m. Technology stocks dropped 3.6%, as U.S. giant Intel fell more than 21% in premarket trade after reporting a big earnings miss.

Global markets have been pulled lower by a flurry of central bank action — with the Bank of England cutting interest rates for the first time since 2020, the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates and the Bank of Japan raising them this week — along with shaky corporate earnings and data releases.