CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Ever wanted a personal assistant? An AI one could be around the corner

    AI personal assistants have been spotted in movies and other pop culture. Now tech giants are trying to bring those to your phones. Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insights, talks to CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal about his firm's annual predictions report and why he thinks that we could have an AI model trained on our own personal data by 2025. 00:00 - Introduction 00:30 - Welcome 01:45 - How to make tech predictions 03:21 - Stat of the week 04:06 - The thesis behind the prediction 07:48 - How would it work? 09:21 - Why Apple? 11:32 - How other companies could compete 13:31 - Will people want it? 15:15 - The impact of software fragmentation 17:40 - How will this work across devices? 19:32 - The intersection with health 22:10 - Apple and personal health 24:34 - Other predictions 26:40 - How past predictions have fared 32:40 - Stat of the week reveal
    Tue, 08 Oct 2024 13:30:43 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top