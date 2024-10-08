Share

Ever wanted a personal assistant? An AI one could be around the corner

AI personal assistants have been spotted in movies and other pop culture. Now tech giants are trying to bring those to your phones. Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insights, talks to CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal about his firm's annual predictions report and why he thinks that we could have an AI model trained on our own personal data by 2025. 00:00 - Introduction 00:30 - Welcome 01:45 - How to make tech predictions 03:21 - Stat of the week 04:06 - The thesis behind the prediction 07:48 - How would it work? 09:21 - Why Apple? 11:32 - How other companies could compete 13:31 - Will people want it? 15:15 - The impact of software fragmentation 17:40 - How will this work across devices? 19:32 - The intersection with health 22:10 - Apple and personal health 24:34 - Other predictions 26:40 - How past predictions have fared 32:40 - Stat of the week reveal

