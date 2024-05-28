Kagisho Masae, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Matric Live in South Africa, says it’s possible to leverage the time learners spend on their gadgets after school in a way that brings not just fun but deeper comprehension of subjects they may have struggled with in class during the day. Masae’s organization runs a multifunctional education app that is reinventing the way pupils learn by making learning contextual, visual, and based in real life.

“In South Africa, learners spend a lot of time on their phones after school. We want to make ourselves part of that attention by prioritizing our interface with nice pop-ups. In case a learner did not comprehend much in class, then instead of spending time on social media, that time can be used to challenge each other out of the classroom,” says Masae. “As mobile technology penetration in Africa increases, the younger generation is getting immersed in its use without the same inhibitions that held back the previous generation that mostly relied on the teacher as the only source of knowledge.”