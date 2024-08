Share

Eye on OR Tambo SEZ: Gauteng’s logistics & warehouse sector

Transport and storage are two key aspects of international trade. Air and road transport accounted for 32 per cent of the country's trade value in 2022. As Gauteng is a landlocked province, airfreight and road transport are vital for economic growth. This episode of Eye on OR Tambo SEZ will explore the potential impact of transport and logistics sector to include the value chain.

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 12:55:33 GMT