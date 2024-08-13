U.S. stocks recovered most of their losses last week in the wake of a steep sell-off triggered by weak labor and manufacturing data. Investors have sought to look past recession fears, with some analysts arguing that U.S. economic fundamentals remain on a solid footing.

But commodity markets may be telling a different story about the global economy. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund is down more than 7% over the past month, while crude oil futures dropped 14% from July 5 through Aug. 5.