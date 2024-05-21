After three months of stronger-than-expected price pressures that raised concerns progress had stalled, “more recent data on the economy indicate that restrictive monetary policy is helping to cool off aggregate demand and the inflation data for April suggests that progress toward 2% has likely resumed,” Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Central bankers should never say never, but the data suggests that inflation isn’t accelerating, and I believe that further increases in the policy rate are probably unnecessary.”

Fed policymakers have turned cautious on the outlook for inflation and monetary policy in recent months, and Waller, like many of his colleagues, did not repeat his view from recent speeches that a rate cut is likely later this year.