Share
Financial Inclusion: A Key Foundation for Sustainable Development
From the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the BNR in Rwanda, under the theme of The Evolving Role of Central Banks, we bring you a panel discussion on the topic of Financial Inclusion: A Key Foundation for Sustainable Development.
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 09:06:07 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.