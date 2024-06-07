Share
FinTech has transformed the way we pay, bank and invest. What’s next?
Arjun Kharpal, CNBC’s senior tech correspondent, joins Tom Chitty from Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, one of the world’s biggest financial technology events. In this episode of Beyond the Valley, we discuss all things fintech, including: • Embedded finance growing impact on business • Why emerging markets are leaders in online payments innovation • How neobanks like Monzo and Revolut are faring against traditional banks • Why crypto trading is being added to many digital services • AI's evolving role in the fintech space • And of course, the answer to our Stat of the Week See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 14:00:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.