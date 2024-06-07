Markets
FinTech has transformed the way we pay, bank and invest. What’s next?

Arjun Kharpal, CNBC’s senior tech correspondent, joins Tom Chitty from Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, one of the world’s biggest financial technology events. In this episode of Beyond the Valley, we discuss all things fintech, including: • Embedded finance growing impact on business • Why emerging markets are leaders in online payments innovation • How neobanks like Monzo and Revolut are faring against traditional banks • Why crypto trading is being added to many digital services • AI's evolving role in the fintech space • And of course, the answer to our Stat of the Week See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 14:00:02 GMT

