Share
Flying on the biggest commercial plane in the world #Shorts
CNBC explores how the A380 became the biggest passenger plane in the world and what the future looks like for the massive jet: https://youtu.be/xbzbXEO10yY
Sat, 06 Jan 2024 17:00:46 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.