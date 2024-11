Share

Focus On: 2024 Limpopo Investment Conference: Highlights Special

At the conclusion of the fourth Limpopo Investment Conference held in Polokwane, in the northern-most province in South Africa, investors had pledged over R120 billion in investments. We find out from the new Premier how she plans to ensure that these will translate into real investment in the province.

Fri, 15 Nov 2024 16:49:42 GMT