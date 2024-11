Share

Focus On: ACBF hosts 10th African Think Tank Summit in Abidjan

It was a meeting of minds in Cote D'Ivoire as think tanks, policy makers and experts from Africa and around the world converged in Abidjan for the 10th African Think Tank Summit and the launch of the UBORA academy. The theme this year focused on evidence-based strategies for sustainable climate financing in Africa, you can watch the highlights of the summit only on CNBC Africa.

Fri, 15 Nov 2024 17:26:08 GMT