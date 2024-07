Share

Focus On: AfDB Governors approve $117bn General Callable Capital increase

The Board of Governors of the African Development bank Group approved a $117-billion General Callable Capital increase at the annual meetings in Nairobi, Kenya. Catch some of the key outcomes, this year, on this special recap on CNBC Africa, where we bring you exclusive insights from the side-lines where calls were made for a reform of the global financial architecture.

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 06:26:23 GMT