Focus On: Africa Energy Week 2024: Investing in Angola Energies

Angola is making strides to transform its energy sector. From exploration to production to exports, the Angolan oil and natural gas industry is bustling with new initiatives. The modernization of the Angola LNG Project could triple the plant’s gas filling capabilities from 3,000 to 9,000 12-kilogram gas cylinders per day, increasing regional gas availability by 28 per cent. This largely untapped wealth of resources offers a path toward vast employment opportunities, increased energy access, and a bridge to an eventual energy transition.

Wed, 06 Nov 2024 08:56:21 GMT