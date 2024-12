Share

Focus On: Africa Food Systems 2025

In this special panel discussion, we explore the future of agriculture in Africa with Mr. Pathé and Senegal's Minister of Agriculture. Join CNBC Africa as we delve into the significance of Senegal hosting the 2025 Africa Food Summit, the key outcomes of the 2024 edition, and how they are shaping the next agenda.

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 12:50:57 GMT