Focus On: Africa50 General Shareholder’s Meeting 2024

The Africa50 GSM 2024 aims to accelerate infrastructure development and investment in high-impact sectors. As Madagascar is the host country for this year's Africa50 GSM, this Focus On will place Madagascar's economy under the spotlight and highlight crucial areas in need of investment as the country strives for a slice of the green funding pie.

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 12:51:01 GMT