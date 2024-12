Share

Focus On: African Gaming Expo to host 2nd edition in 2025

Africa Gaming Expo explores the latest technological advancements shaping the future of Gaming, Finance and Banking on the continent as the platform fosters conversations on what to expect next across these verticals. Register today at agelagos.com and catch all the details of the upcoming AGE LAGOS 2025 in this special broadcast, only on CNBC Africa.

Fri, 20 Dec 2024 15:31:05 GMT