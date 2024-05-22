Markets
Focus On: Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024: Investing in domestic tourism

The largest travel trade show, the Africa’s Travel Indaba returns to Durban, South Africa. This Focus On puts Durban tourism under the spotlight. CNBC Africa explores the importance of township tourism and the eThekwini municipality's strategy to bring more domestic tourist to this region.
Wed, 22 May 2024 08:04:09 GMT

