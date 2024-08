Share

Focus On: BADEA 50th Anniversary Highlights

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa clocks 50 reflecting on the journey of impact and growth marked by partnerships between Africa and the Arab world. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you highlights of this year’s celebration in Accra, Ghana featuring the introduction of the Arab-Africa Financial Consortium and much more.

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 13:18:41 GMT