Focus On CANEX Weekend 2024 Highlights

The second edition of the CANEX Weekend brought over 108 exhibitors and over 4000 attendees to a rich programme of activities in Algeria, showcasing the strength of Africa’s creative and cultural industries. Key among the announcements made was the doubling of the facility available for the creative and cultural industries to $2 billion, while total deals facilitated was $540 million.

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 11:58:55 GMT