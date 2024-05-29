Share
Focus On Djibouti Forum 2024 Highlights Special
Explore Djibouti's strategic significance in the inaugural Djibouti Forum, featuring insights from industry experts, government leaders, and the private sector. Discover its stable economic climate and pivotal role in regional development and global connectivity.
Wed, 29 May 2024 12:51:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.