Focus On Emerging Africa ISO 26000 Certification
Emerging Africa has received the ISO 26000 certification for its commitment to social responsibility. CNBC Africa brings you highlights of the self-declaration event.
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 06:42:45 GMT
