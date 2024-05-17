Share
Focus On: Expanding South Africa’s Automotive Market
In this Focus On episode, CNBC Africa puts the spotlight on the Automotive Industry Development Centre as the organisation explores the growing landscape of electronic vehicles for South Africa as well as its efforts to position Gauteng as an automotive industry destination of choice.
Fri, 17 May 2024 13:32:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.