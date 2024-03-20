Share
Focus On Forbes Woman Africa: Hibacci Co-Founder, Nokuthula Nunge using power & influence for good
This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives luxury sneaker brand Hibacci are taking to advance women in business and society. Co-Founder of Hibacci, Nokuthula Nunge joins CNBC Africa on more.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 09:04:28 GMT
