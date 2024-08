Share

Focus On: Genesis and Innovation of the Simandou Project

Celebrating an important milestone in the development of the Simandou project, key stakeholders and industry experts gathered at year 2 of the Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG). A panel will unpack the Genesis and Innovation of the Simandou Project as a new era in the development of mineral resources in Africa.

Wed, 07 Aug 2024 11:34:02 GMT