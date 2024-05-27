Share
Focus On: Harboring success: Djibouti’s ports
Explore the strategic evolution of Djibouti's port infrastructure with CEO Djama Ibrahim Darar of Doraleh Multi-purpose Port, as they spearhead initiatives to enhance capabilities and meet Africa's burgeoning logistics demand. Delve into the prowess of Doraleh Multi-purpose Port, boasting cutting-edge facilities accommodating vessels of up to 100,000 DWT, driving regional connectivity and trade efficiency.
Mon, 27 May 2024 07:34:15 GMT
