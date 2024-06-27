Share
Focus On: Highlights Special of the Mastercard Indaba 2024
This highlights special showcases the Mastercard Indaba 2024 hosted in Pretoria under the theme of ‘Paradigms. Payments. Possibilities – Collaborating for Progress’. The two-day summit highlighted Africa’s economic potential within the digital payments landscape and brought together partners and stakeholders to discuss solutions for local challenges using global insights.
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 11:48:19 GMT
