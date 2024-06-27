Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On: Highlights Special of the Mastercard Indaba 2024

This highlights special showcases the Mastercard Indaba 2024 hosted in Pretoria under the theme of ‘Paradigms. Payments. Possibilities – Collaborating for Progress’. The two-day summit highlighted Africa’s economic potential within the digital payments landscape and brought together partners and stakeholders to discuss solutions for local challenges using global insights.
Thu, 27 Jun 2024 11:48:19 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top