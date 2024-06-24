Share
Focus On: Intermarc Consulting holds 24th edition of Digital Pay Expo
Intermarc Consulting presents the 24th edition of its Digital Day Expo Conference and Exhibition as the platform seeks to redefine the future of payments in Nigeria. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you highlights of the 2-day event in Lagos, Nigeria and what to expect in the silver jubilee anniversary.
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 08:55:55 GMT
