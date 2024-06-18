Share
Focus On: Justrite Superstores commissions solar power plant
CNBC Africa brings you an exclusive as Justrite Superstores switches from alternative to solar power, and commissions its first-ever rooftop solar photovoltaic plant and battery energy storage system.
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 13:44:45 GMT
