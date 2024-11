Share

Focus On: Managing wealth in the global economy

The total investable wealth currently held on the African continent amounts to $2.5 trillion and its millionaire population is set to rise by 65 per cent over the next 10 years, according to the 2024 Africa Wealth Report. Today we are looking at the possible ramifications of the US election to African markets and economies and what you can do to protect your wealth.

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 12:35:17 GMT