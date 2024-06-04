Share
Focus On McDonald’s South Africa’s Together Mzansi Initiative
McDonald’s South Africa’s nationwide campaign called Together Mzansi, aims to provide services and opportunities to underprivileged communities. This Focus On episode profiles its latest initiative, a mobile barber service that will give free haircuts to the elderly in Eldorado Park, a region in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Tue, 04 Jun 2024 13:02:26 GMT
